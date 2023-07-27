LOCAL

Man Wanted For Sexual Abuse In Houston Caught At Border Bridge

jsalinasBy
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a man wanted in Houston on sexual abuse charges was caught trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Thirty-three-year-old Jorge Saucedo was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission on Sunday.

Officers stopped Saucedo after matching his description to an active warrant out of Harris County. He was turned over to the Mission Police Department to be held until he’s extradited to Houston. He faces charges of sexual abuse and indecency with a child.

