Man Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Sentenced

File photo: In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, a defendant identified by court officials and records as Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in a felony battery case on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Las Vegas. Authorities say the judge suffered minor injuries while a courtroom marshal suffered a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder. (Clark County District Court via AP)

The man who went viral for leaping over a Las Vegas judge’s bench and attacking her will spend up to four years behind bars.

Deobra Redden once again appeared before Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus Monday to continue last week’s sentencing hearing for an unrelated case. Redden attacked Holthus after she rejected his request for probation for a baseball bat attack last year.

Hothus said Redden’s actions last week did not factor into the sentence handed down Monday. Redden set to return to court Tuesday to face the new charges for his attack on the judge.