Man Who Carried Shotgun Into The Hidalgo County Jail Apprehended

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies have tracked down and arrested the man they say walked into the county jail with a shotgun last weekend.

It was was a little after midnight Saturday when a man carrying a black shotgun and a white plastic shopping sack walked into the public information lobby of the Adult Detention Center. He mumbled something to a Corrections Officer, and then left – jail security video showed him driving off in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

The suspect, Kaleb Arath Lopez, has been charged with bringing a prohibited item into a correctional facility. The charge is a third-degree felony.