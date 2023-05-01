Man Who Lost Wife, Son In Texas Mass Shooting Tells Story

Wilson Garcia, right, is consoled during a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia, who survived a mass shooting, lost his son and wife in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — A man whose wife and 9-year-old son were killed with three other people north of Houston says the attack began after he asked a neighbor to shoot his gun further away from his home.

Wilson Garcia said the attack began 10 to 20 minutes after the man refused his request. The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remained at large late Sunday despite a search involving more than 200 police from multiple jurisdictions.

Authorities are offering $80,000 for any information about Oropeza’s whereabouts, but the FBI special agent in charge says investigators have zero leads.