Man Who Posted Threatening Video Sentenced To Prison

(AP) — An El Paso man who posted a video online threatening to kill Black Lives Matter protesters has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison. Forty-three-year-old Manuel Flores was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to posting a threatening communication over the internet.

The El Paso Times reports that Flores has been in custody since his arrest in June. According to court records, Flores told investigators that he was drinking at the time he posted the video and he didn’t recall making the threats.

