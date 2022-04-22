Man Who Raised Money For Private Border Wall In Mission Pleads Guilty In Fundraising Fraud

The co-founder of the private campaign that raised money to build border walls has pleaded guilty to his role in what was an online fundraising scam.

Brian Kolfage admitted to wire fraud charges for defrauding donors to the crowdfunding “We Build The Wall” project. The campaign raised more than $25 million. But prosecutors say Kolfage and others, including former top advisor to President Trump Steve Bannon, ripped off their own border wall supporters and used their money for luxury personal expenses, including boats, vehicles, home renovations, and more.

One of the private border walls the campaign funded was the 3-mile-long structure that sits southwest of Mission.