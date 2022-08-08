Man Who Recorded Arbery Killing Gets 35 Years In Hate Case

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Months after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. (Pool via AP, File)

(AP) — The man who recorded cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after his role in the fatal chase was deemed a federal hate crime.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who is white, was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge nearly six months after a jury concluded 25-year-old Arbery was targeted because he was a Black man. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020.

Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun. All three men were previously given life sentences in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.