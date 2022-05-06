Man Who Stormed Capitol In Caveman Costume Gets Prison

FILE — Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is identified in his arrest warrant, walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Mostofsky, the son of a New York judge, who referred to himself as a "caveman" eager to protest Donald Trump's presidential election loss, was sentenced on Friday, May 6, 2022, to eight months in prison. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg told Mostofsky that he was "literally on the front lines” of the mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE — Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is identified in his arrest warrant, walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Mostofsky, the son of a New York judge, who referred to himself as a "caveman" eager to protest Donald Trump's presidential election loss, was sentenced on Friday, May 6, 2022, to eight months in prison. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg told Mostofsky that he was "literally on the front lines” of the mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

A New York City judge’s son who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a furry “caveman” costume has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg also sentenced 35-year-old Aaron Mostofsky to one year of supervised release and ordered him to perform 200 hours of community service.

Mostofsky was dressed in a furry costume during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He told a friend that the costume expressed his belief that “even a caveman” would know that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors say Mostofsky was among the first to breach the Capitol building after pushing against a police barrier that officers were trying to move.