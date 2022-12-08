Man Who Threatened To Kill Biden Going To Prison

A Texas man who threatened to kill President Biden during a visit to San Antonio is going to federal prison.

William Towery mistakenly received a campaign text message that was meant for his father, who is a Democratic donor. He texted back that he had been practicing his sniper skills and they should be ready for blood splatter.

During trial, the 55-year-old said he thought a friend was playing a joke on him. Towery is a former investigator with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. A judge sentenced him this week to eight months in prison.