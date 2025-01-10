LOCALTRENDING

Man With Cash, Drone, Caught At Border

A Russian man with ties to a high-profile paramilitary group has been caught sneaking across the border into Texas.

Court papers show that Timur Praliev was carrying two passports, thousands of dollars and a drone aircraft. And he reportedly admitted to being a member of the Wagner Group, which has ties to the Russian government.

The Congressional Research Service says that members have played a key role in the war against Ukraine. It’s unclear why Praliev was here. He’s being held in federal custody.

