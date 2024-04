A man is in custody after reportedly rear-ending a San Antonio police car on Sunday morning. Police say the accident happened around 3 a.m. when the suspect hit the police car, which was stopped at a red light on Zarzamora Street at Southwest Loop 410.

The police car was knocked into a third vehicle in front of it. The suspect’s children, a boy and a girl in back seat, were hospitalized with injuries. The man was arrested for DWI, intoxication assault, and child endangerment.