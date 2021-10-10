LOCALTRENDING

Man, Woman Arraigned In Edinburg Murder

A man and woman have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Edinburg last Thursday night. 36-year-old Miguel Angel Mujica and 33-year-old Elizabeth Mujica were each arraigned Sunday on a charge of murder in the killing of 24-year-old Milton Rodriguez.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside a residence near Mojave Street and Mile 17-1/2 in northwest Edinburg. Mujica, a known gang member, was quickly identified as the suspect and was arrested Friday afternoon. Police are still working to pin down why Rodriguez was killed.

