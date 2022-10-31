Man, Woman Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges In Brownsville Killing

A Brownsville pair has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of a Brownsville man this summer.

The McAllen Monitor reports 31-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ramirez and 41-year-old Veronica Marie Posas were arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and auto theft. The two are accused of killing 59-year-old Luis Vera Gonzalez and stealing his vehicle. They were arrested several days after Gonzalez was found dead July 19th next to a resaca near Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.

A judge ordered Ramirez held without bond. Posas remains jailed on bonds totaling $3 million.