Man, Woman Arrested In Deadly Harlingen Apartment Shooting

A man and woman have been charged in the Wednesday night shooting death of a Harlingen teenager and the wounding of two other people.

Harlingen police say 19-year-old Phillip Michael Martinez fired the shots that killed 17-year-old Christopher Paredes at the Sunshine Apartments. Martinez is charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An acquaintance, 18-year-old Deann Ruiz, is charged with evidence tampering.

Officers had responded a little before 8 Wednesday night to numerous calls of gunshots fired, rolled up to the apartment complex, and found Paredes dead. Two other victims remain hospitalized. Their conditions aren’t known. It’s not clear if the suspects and the victims knew each other, and investigators haven’t disclosed a motive for the deadly violence.