Man, Woman Killed In Murder-Suicide In Downtown Hotel Lobby

Police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead in the lobby of a downtown Houston hotel.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the reported shooting at the Marriott Marquis Houston Hotel on Walker Street near Discovery Green. They say a man in his 30s fatally shot a woman in her 20s and then shot himself.

The two arrived at the hotel separately, but had a conversation in the lobby that ended in the shooting. Police haven’t established their relationship or released their names.