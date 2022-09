Donna police are working to track down a man and woman after a report of a bomb threat against the Donna Walmart Saturday night.

Police say a shopper told a Walmart employee that someone yelled that there was a bomb. The store was evacuated and police shut the parking lot entrances while bomb personnel from the McAllen and Pharr police departments searched the building. Nothing was found. Donna police along with the Texas DPS and the FBI are all investigating.