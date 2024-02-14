TEXAS

Manager Is Dead At Apartment Complex

A 56-year-old manager of the Westchase Forest Apartments is dead in a murder-suicide.

Manager Lisa Blackburn of Santa Fe, Texas, was a breast cancer survivor with more than 30 years experience handling properties. The gunman who may have been a tenant entered the leasing office at about 2:35 p.m. on Monday. He forced everyone but Blackburn and a male co-worker to leave. He shot them both and then turned the gun on himself. Blackburn and the shooter died at the scene.  The co-worker is in stable condition.

Blackburn was a member of the nonprofit Tutu Live Krewe. The dance group honored her during Tuesday’s Mardi Gras Galveston Parade. Police have not released the shooter’s name.

