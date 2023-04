Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of former president Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Manhattan District Attorney is laying out the specific charges against former President Trump. Democratic DA Alvin Bragg is charging Trump with dozens of criminal counts related to alleged illegal hush money payments to kill negative information before the 2016 election.

Bragg said Trump conspired with the National Enquirer publisher and others to “catch and kill” these negative stories. Bragg said Trump made false statements regarding these payments and falsified business records.