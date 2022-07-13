Manhattan DA Considering Dropping Murder Charges Again Bodega Owner

A District Attorney in New York City is telling bodega owners he’s considering dropping murder charges against a worker accused of stabbing a man in his store.

Fernando Mateo, the head of the United Bodegas of America, scored a sit-down Tuesday with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and called the meeting “productive.”

The union leader lobbied hard for Bragg to drop murder charges against Jose Alba who was attacked behind the counter at a bodega on July 1st and stabbed his attacker to death. The 61-year-old claims it was self-defense and Mateo says Bragg said there’s absolutely a chance he’ll drop murder charges against Alba.