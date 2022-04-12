Manhunt Continues For NYC Subway Shooter

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The manhunt continues for a suspected New York City subway shooter after officials found a host of material in the bag he left behind.

Authorities say they found additional smoke grenades, along with fireworks, a couple of spare bottles of gasoline, and extra clips of ammunition along with a nine-millimeter Glock. Cops believe the weapon jammed as the suspect opened fire, injuring ten people.

The NYPD says they also found a set of keys which are linked to a rental van. Currently, police are treating the shooting as a criminal act, but won’t know more until they have the suspect in custody.