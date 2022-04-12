NATIONALTRENDING

Manhunt Continues For NYC Subway Shooter

jsalinasBy 23 views
0
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The manhunt continues for a suspected New York City subway shooter after officials found a host of material in the bag he left behind.

Authorities say they found additional smoke grenades, along with fireworks, a couple of spare bottles of gasoline, and extra clips of ammunition along with a nine-millimeter Glock. Cops believe the weapon jammed as the suspect opened fire, injuring ten people.

The NYPD says they also found a set of keys which are linked to a rental van. Currently, police are treating the shooting as a criminal act, but won’t know more until they have the suspect in custody.

Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill To Make Abortion Illegal

Previous article

Valley Drug Investigator Arrested For DWI

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL