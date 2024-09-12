Manhunt Continues For Suspected Kentucky Freeway Shooter

Kentucky State Police are continuing the search for highway shooting suspect Joseph Couch. The 32-year-old allegedly shot and injured five people along Interstate-75 in Laurel County last Saturday night.

The reward is now 35-thousand dollars for information leading to his arrest. Officials say Couch texted a woman before the shooting saying he was hoping to kill a lot of people and end his life afterwards. They say the manhunt has been made all the more difficult as they’re dealing with heavily wooded areas that cannot be searched at night.