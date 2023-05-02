Manhunt Continues For The Man Accused Of Killing Five People

The search continues for the man accused of killing five people at a home in Cleveland last week. Officials in San Jacinto County are urging residents to lock their doors, and CNN reports the U.S. Border Patrol has been asked to keep an eye out for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, who has been deported multiple times.

The nearby Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they investigated two reported sightings of Oropeza Monday, but deputies were unable to locate him. State and local authorities are offering a combined 80-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to Oropeza’s arrest.