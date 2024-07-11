Manhunt Is On For Suspect Who Killed County Deputy

A 28-year-old Harris County sheriff’s deputy is dead after he was shot down by a man who allegedly pistol-whipped an employee at a Little Caesar’s Pizza restaurant in Northeast Houston.

Investigators say the assault and subsequent shooting happened after 10 p.m. yesterday. Deputies in the area working post-hurricane patrols were alerted that the assault suspect had left the scene. Deputy Fernando Esqueda had located the suspect’s vehicle and was calling in a report when he and his vehicle were hit by gunfire.

The deputy was transported by a private vehicle to a hospital where he later died. Esqueda was a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and a member of HCSO’s Violent Person Task Force. The sheriff’s office says a manhunt is on for Ronnie Palmer who is wanted for aggravated assault and is a person of interest in the death of Esqueda.