Susan Kellogg of Orange brings two stuffed toy animals to a growing memorial on the E. Walnut Avenue overpass of the 55 freeway in Orange, Calif. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, for the 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed during a road-rage attack on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)

A desperate manhunt is underway after a road rage shooting killed a six-year-old boy in Southern California. It happened Friday on the Costa Mesa Freeway in the city of Orange, not far from Disneyland.

Investigators say shots were fired from a white vehicle while the boy was riding in the back seat of his mother’s car. The little boy was shot in the stomach and later died at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. His mother was not injured.