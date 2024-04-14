Manslaughter Trial For Harlingen Doctor Coming To A Close

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Closing arguments are set for Monday morning in the manslaughter trial of a Harlingen doctor in the death of a woman he struck with his truck almost a year ago.

Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 73 year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez.

Prosecutors rested their case last Thursday after four days of testimony in which they tried to show Hassan had been on his cellphone and was distracted when he hit Sanchez who was in the crosswalk at the intersection of North Ed Carey Drive and Pease Street near Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Defense attorneys attacked what they said was a lax police investigation, adding no autopsy was conducted. They said Sanchez had other medical conditions that could have caused her death.