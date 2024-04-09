Manslaughter Trial Starts For Harlingen Doctor

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Testimony is underway in the manslaughter trial of a Harlingen doctor in the death of a woman he struck with his car almost one year ago. Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors maintain Hassan was on his cellphone and was distracted when he hit 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez near Valley Baptist Medical Center. Police have said Benavides Sanchez was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Pease Street and North Ed Carey Drive when she was hit. She was hospitalized and succumbed to her injuries a short time later.