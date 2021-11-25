Many Environmentalists Back Biden’s Move To Tap Oil Reserve

Fuel prices are posted at a filling station in Willow Grove, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from strategic reserve to bring down energy costs.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP) — Democrats and climate activists generally support President Joe Biden’s decision to release a record-setting 50 million barrels of oil from America’s strategic reserve, even as the action appeared to contradict Biden’s long-term goal to fight climate change.

The U.S. action announced Tuesday is aimed at global energy markets and helping lower gasoline prices that have risen more than $1 per gallon since January.

Biden and his administration insist tapping more oil from the reserve does not conflict with his climate goals — including a 50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. They say the short-term fix meets a specific problem, while climate policies are a long-term answer over decades.