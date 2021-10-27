Many Progressives Grudgingly Accepting Smaller Economic Bill

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2021, file photo Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, listens during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine Texas's abortion law on Capitol Hill in Washington. Many progressives have started lining up behind an emerging social and environment bill that’s neither as big or bold as they’d wanted. “Of course I don’t like it,” said Hirono, of the outsized influence moderates have had in compressing the package and erasing some of its provisions. But she said with Democratic unity needed, the party should use the bill to “open the door” to its priorities and then try extending and expanding them later. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)