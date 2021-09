The Texas Department of State Health Services says over a million Texans are more than 90 days past getting their second COVID shot. In addition, one-point-nine-million have missed their second dose as of September 6th.

Many people believe they are protected against COVID-19 with just one dose but health officials say that is simply inaccurate. They say against the Delta variant, the effectiveness of one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is like not being vaccinated at all.