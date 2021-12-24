Many US Churches Canceling In-Person Christmas Services

FILE - The Washington National Cathedral is seen at dawn in Washington on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S., this and many other churches have cancelled in-person Christmas services, disappointing pastors and churchgoers who consider them an annual highlight. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S., numerous churches have canceled in-person Christmas services. Such moves are a huge disappoint to pastors and churchgoers who consider them an annual highlight.

Other churches are planning outdoor services or proposed a hybrid of online and in-person worship, often imposing tight restrictions for those in attendance.

These included requirements to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Among the prominent churches canceling some or all of their in-person Christmas services are Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital; St. John the Divine in New York City; and the historic Old South Church in Boston.