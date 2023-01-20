March For Life Eyes Congress For Post-Roe Abortion Limits

(AP) — A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters are celebrating the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and what they call the return of “abortion policymaking to the people.”

Meantime President Joe Biden has pledged to do all in his power to restore that right. The first March for Life since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June came with a new focus. Instead of concentrating their attention on the court, the marchers vowed to push for action from the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol.