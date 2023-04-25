March Was A Month Of Employment Growth In The Rio Grande Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Unemployment fell across the Rio Grande Valley in March.

Both metro areas of the Valley saw a drop in the jobless rate of .4%. That brought the unemployment rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area down to 5.9%, and down to 6.4 % in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area.

Statewide last month, unemployment held steady at 4%. The Texas Workforce Commission says 28,600 were added in March, way down from the hiring that happened in February but still adding to a string of 18 consecutive months of job growth.

There were job gains in 8 of the 11 economic sectors measured by the commission, with the Leisure and Hospitality industry leading the way. Most of the jobs that were lost were in the Professional and Business Services sector.