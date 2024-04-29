Marine Killed In On-Base ‘Mishap’ Confirmed To Be A McAllen Native

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The U.S. Marine from Texas who was killed in an on-base accident in California last week was a McAllen native. That’s according to the publication Stars and Stripes, which quoted the Marines as saying Corporal Miguel Maya was from McAllen. No other information about Maya’s Valley background was provided.

The 23-year-old Maya was killed last Tuesday evening in what the Marines have only said was an aviation ground mishap during routine military operations at Camp Pendleton near San Diego.

Maya was an Aircraft Avionics Technician with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron. He had enlisted in the Marines in April of 2020.