Marine Veteran Is Sentenced For Role In Capitol Riot

A retired Texas Marine who took part in the January 6th Capitol Riot in 2021 is going to federal prison. Kyle McMahan of Watuga was sentenced this week to 19-months behind bars.

The 42-year old has expressed no remorse for his actions on that day when he breached the U.S. Capitol. He was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement. He was identified through open-source video as being among the crowd of rioters illegally present on the Capitol grounds and in the building on that day.