Marines Awaiting Deployment To Streets Of L.A

Hundreds of Marines are taking up duty in Los Angeles today. The Marines have been mobilized to protect federal buildings and officials amid violent anti-ICE protests.

On Thursday, the U.S. Northern Command confirmed the Marines took part in mission orientation and familiarization in Los Angeles. They could be working alongside the thousands of National Guard members already deployed in the city. It comes after an appeals court yesterday allowed President Trump to keep National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

