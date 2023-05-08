Marines Headed To Southwest Border This Week

Hundreds of military personnel from North Carolina are being deployed to the southwestern border this week, as the U.S. prepares for an influx of immigrants when Title 42 expires on Thursday.

The Pentagon announced on Friday, that 15-hundred Marines from Camp Lejeune have been dispatched to assist U.S. Customs and Border Patrol with a number of duties, including data entry, warehouse support, along with additional detection and monitoring. They will not be permitted to support migrant processing and escort duties.