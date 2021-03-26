Maritime Traffic Jam Grows Outside Blocked Suez Canal

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Friday, March 26, 2021. A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels Friday outside the Suez Canal and some vessels began changing course as dredgers worked frantically to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupting global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)

(AP) — A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels outside the Suez Canal, and others began changing course as dredgers and tugboats tried to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupted global shipping. One expert says freeing the Ever Given could take up to a week.

The Suez Canal Authority said dredgers have stopped removing sand around the bow of the vessel and tugboats were preparing another towing attempt. There was no immediate word whether they have managed to budge the skyscraper-sized vessel, and previous efforts with tugboats were unsuccessful. The ship got wedged Tuesday in a stretch of the canal north of its southern entrance.