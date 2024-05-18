Marjorie Taylor Greene Picks Fight With Jasmine Crockett During House Committee Meeting

Tempers flared at a House hearing Thursday after Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked the appearance of Democrat Jasmine Crockett.

The House Oversight Committee was holding a hearing on whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress when Greene and Crockett began arguing, and Greene said “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Crockett later implied that Greene had a “bleach blonde bad built butch body.” Committee chairman James Comer called for a short recess and reminded members to observe “the House’s standard of decorum.”