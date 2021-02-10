Mark Cuban: Dallas Mavericks Will Start Playing Anthem Again

FILE - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban arrives at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., in this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo. The NBA said Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, the national anthem will be played in arenas “in keeping with longstanding league policy” after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed he had decided not to play it before his team's home games this season. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to play the National Anthem again. Team owner Mark Cuban says he’s always stood for the Anthem with his hand over his heart. Cuban also says it was important to hear the voices of those who don’t think the Star Spangled Banner represents them. He hopes people will start listening to each other.

The Mavs have not played the National Anthem before all 13 home games. The NBA told teams today it was important to adhere to league policy and play the song. Dallas faces Atlanta tonight.