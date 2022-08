Market Blast In North Syria Kills 15 People, Wounds Dozens

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers, center, gather with civilians at the rocket attacked scene, at al-Bab town, north Syria, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A rocket attack on a crowded market in a town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria Friday killed several people and wounded dozens, an opposition war monitor and a paramedic group reported. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

(AP) — A Syrian opposition war monitor and a paramedic group say a rocket attack on a crowded market in a town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed 15 people and wounded dozens.

Friday’s attack on the town of al-Bab came days after a Turkish airstrike killed at least 11 Syrian troops and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights blamed Syrian government forces for the shelling, saying it was in retaliation for the Turkish airstrike.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, also said 15 people were killed in Friday’s attack. It says 28 were wounded. Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 and has killed hundreds of thousands.