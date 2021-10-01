LOCAL

Married Couple Accused Of Running Stash House In Mission

A married couple from Mexico is facing charges after being arrested for running a stash house in Mission.  Border Patrol agents began investigating last month after receiving information about the stash house.  Officers approached the couple earlier this week at a garage sale, where they reportedly admitted to harboring dozens of people illegally.  Thirty-one people were eventually found inside the home.  The couple made their first court appearance yesterday and will be held without bond pending future hearings.

