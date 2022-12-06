Maryland Bans TikTok In State Agencies, Latest State To Act

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Wisconsin's Republican representatives in Congress on Tuesday, Dec. 6, called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices, including his own, calling it a national security threat. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a ban on the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government.

The emergency directive announced by Hogan on Tuesday is the latest development in states acting to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. It comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also a Republican, on Monday asked the state’s Department of Administration to ban TikTok from all state government devices it manages.