Maryland Newspaper Gunman Gets More Than 5 Life Prison Terms

FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper more than three years earlier, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, for one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. (Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)

(AP) — A judge has sentenced a man who killed five people at a newspaper to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos on Tuesday.

In July, a jury found Ramos criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette’s office in June 2018.

Ramos had pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible to all 23 counts against him in 2019, using Maryland’s version of an insanity defense. The case was delayed several times before and during the coronavirus pandemic.