Mask Mandate Ending In Brownsville ISD

The largest school district in the Valley is lifting its coronavirus mask mandate. The Brownsville ISD has decided to make the face masks option starting next Monday.

In a statement from Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez, the district made the decision based on what has been a continuing decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Gutierrez says the district is still strongly encouraging students and teachers were a mask, and adds that officials will continue to enforce social distancing and hand sanitizing, hand washing, and other COVID-related hygiene protocols.