Mask Mandate Issued For Schools In Hidalgo County, But With An Opt Out Option

A mask mandate has been ordered for all Hidalgo County public and private schools, and for all grades. In his capacity as the county’s Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez Friday issued an order that requires all school staff, students, and visitors to wear a face covering, whether or not they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The order takes effect immediately and will be in effect for 9 weeks, although Melendez says school districts are allowed to opt out.Melendez says the order was crafted following a meeting among county officials and school superintendents.

He says 10 percent of the COVID patients in hospitals in the county right now are teenagers and children, and the numbers are increasing. The order comes ahead of the return to in-class instruction at most schools next week.

