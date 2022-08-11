Mask Mandates Return In New Delhi As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Women wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus buy apples from a roadside vendor in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Indian capital reintroduced public mask mandates on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

(AP) — The Indian capital has reintroduced public mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

The New Delhi government on Thursday reinstituted a fine of 500 rupees ($6) for anyone caught not wearing a mask or face covering in public. India’s Health Ministry said 16,299 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours nationwide, with a positivity rate of 4.58%. Nearly 2,150 infections were reported in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, New Delhi reported eight deaths due to the coronavirus, the highest in nearly six months. New Delhi’s top elected official, Arvind Kejriwal, said that COVID-19 cases were on the rise but there was no need to panic because most of the new cases were mild.