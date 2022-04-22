Mask Mandates Return To US College Campuses As Cases Rise

Signs indicating that protective face masks must be worn in classrooms are displayed outside lecture halls at Columbia University, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Signs indicating that protective face masks must be worn in classrooms are displayed outside lecture halls at Columbia University, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP)–Facing a rise in COVID-19, several U.S. universities are reinstating mask mandates, sometimes just days after dropping them.

Mandates were shed widely in the wake of spring break as case numbers dropped following a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant. But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, as the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant continues to rapidly spread throughout the country

The clampdown means the end of the school year has been upended by the virus for three straight academic years. Soon-to-be seniors haven’t had a normal school year yet.