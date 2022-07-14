Masks Could Return To Los Angeles As COVID Surges Nationwide

Money is exchanged at a food stand while workers wear face masks inside Grand Central Market Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County might be imposing a mask-wearing mandate on July 29 if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP) — New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks, causing states and cities to rethink their responses to COVID-19 and the White House to step up efforts to alert the public. Some experts say the warnings are too little, too late.

The highly transmissible variants have shown a remarkable ability to get around the protection offered by vaccination. Health officials say Los Angeles County, home to 10 million residents, is facing a return to a broad indoor mask mandate later this month if current trends in hospital admissions continue.