Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic Coming To Bert Ogden Arena

A fourth mass coronavirus vaccination clinic has been organized in the Rio Grande Valley. Doctors Hospital at Renaissance will be hosting the clinic Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

DHR Health has 6,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for those eligible to receive them. And for now, eligibility is limited to frontline healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older, and people 18 and older with a chronic medical condition.

You can begin checking in for tomorrow’s clinic tonight starting at 7 at H-E-B Park. You will need to fill out a consent form, and arm bands will be given to the first 6,500 hundred eligible people in line. You will also be allowed to stay in the parking lot overnight if you wish. You’ll be directed to nearby Bert Ogden Arena Tuesday morning.

Similar clinics were held last week in Mercedes, La Joya, and Harlingen.