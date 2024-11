FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Latino rights groups say that President-elect Trump is softening on plans for mass deportations. Republicans have been suggesting that they will focus on illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

Ray Mancera of El Paso, with the Latino rights group LULAC, says there has likely been pressure from business groups that rely on cheap labor.